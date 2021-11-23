Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – November 23

By Press Association
November 23 2021, 6.19am
What the papers say – November 23 (PA)
Reactions to Boris Johnson’s CBI speech, in which he made a reference to cartoon character Peppa Pig, leads many of the papers.

Metro described the speech as a “Peppa Pig’s ear” and a “cringeworthy” performance while the Daily Star also has a cartoon-themed front page.

Meanwhile, The Guardian reports Conservative MPs are worried about the PM’s competency following the speech.

And the Financial Times pictures Mr Johnson but leads with US President Joe Biden nominating Jay Powell to serve again as chairman of the Federal Reserve.

The Daily Express also features the Prime Minister on its front page as well as comments made by Sir Edward Leigh over migrants crossing the channel.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror claims Conservative ministers left an expensive fundraiser to vote on the social care reforms.

The Daily Telegraph says Brexit minister Lord Frost has called for a tax cut.

Separately, the i carries Government advice over coronavirus tests and Christmas shopping.

The Times has remarks from former chairwoman of the UK’s vaccine taskforce Dame Kate Bingham, who has been critical of how Whitehall runs.

And the Daily Mail reports that Justice Secretary Dominic Raab wishes to “shake up” the Parole Board.