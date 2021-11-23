At least six dead after ferry capsizes in Sri Lanka By Press Association November 23 2021, 8.25am Sri Lankan police officers inspect the capsized ferry in Kinniya (Mangalanath Liyanaarachchi/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A ferry capsized in eastern Sri Lanka on Tuesday, killing at least six people, a navy spokesperson said. Twelve people have been rescued and the search for others is continuing, navy spokesperson Captain Indika de Silva said. It was not immediately clear how many people were on board the ferry or what caused it to overturn. Four children were among the dead, according to a policeman and a hospital worker. The ferry was travelling from Kurinchakeni to the town of Kinniya along the country’s eastern coast and about 160 miles north-east of the capital, Colombo, the navy spokesperson said. More from The Courier Multi-million pound Broughty Ferry waterfront plan delayed after residents’ objections Ireland face crunch match with Namibia following resounding defeat to Sri Lanka Sri Lanka lifts six-week virus lockdown amid economic worries Sri Lanka conservationists fight elephant smuggling in court