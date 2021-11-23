Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Boy got off school bus early before jumping into Thames, inquest hears

By Press Association
November 23 2021, 12.05pm
Zaheid Ali died after falling from London’s Tower Bridge (City of London Police/PA)
Zaheid Ali died after falling from London’s Tower Bridge (City of London Police/PA)

A teenage boy died after jumping into the River Thames minutes after getting off the bus on his way to school, an inquest has heard.

Zaheid Ali, 13, was pulled from the river eight days after plummeting from Tower Bridge on April 20.

The Year 8 pupil from Ark Globe Academy in Elephant and Castle, south London, had been travelling with a friend on the bus but got off a stop early before heading to the bridge, an inquest at Inner London Coroner’s Court heard on Tuesday.

Bystanders threw life buoys into the water while others went in to try to save Zaheid but were unsuccessful, according to evidence heard at the the opening of the inquest.

Zaheid Ali death
An inquest has opened into Zaheid Ali’s death (City of London Police/PA)

Assistant Coroner Dr Julian Morris said: “He was travelling to school by bus with a friend, got off the bus one stop early and made his way to Tower Bridge.

“He entered the bridge, climbed over the barrier before jumping into the river.

“Witnesses threw life buoys into the river and entered the river but were unable to save him.”

He added that would-be rescuers retrieved only his coat and rucksack at that time.

Over a week later, he was found wearing a school uniform with name tags which helped to identify him, the inquest heard.

A post-mortem examination concluded the cause of the Southwark teenager’s death was “immersion”.

The inquest was adjourned and will resume on a date to be fixed.

More from The Courier