Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Italian competition watchdog fines Apple and Amazon £170m

By Press Association
November 23 2021, 12.48pm Updated: November 23 2021, 1.34pm
Amazon said it would appeal against the fine imposed by the Italian competition watchdog (Nick Ansell/PA)
Amazon said it would appeal against the fine imposed by the Italian competition watchdog (Nick Ansell/PA)

Italy’s competition watchdog has fined Apple and Amazon a total of more than 200 million euros (£170 million) for cooperating to restrict competition in the sale of Apple and Beats branded products in violation of European Union rules.

An investigation found that provisions in a 2018 agreement between the US tech giants limited access to Italy’s Amazon marketplace to selected resellers, the Italian Competition Authority (ICA) said.

The watchdog slapped Apple with a 134.5 million euro (£113 million) fine and Amazon with a 68.7 million euro (£57 million) penalty. It also ordered them to end the restrictions and give resellers access in a “non-discriminatory manner”.

Apple iPhone 13
The new Apple iPhone 13 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Both Apple and Amazon said they would appeal against the decision.

“The proposed fine is disproportionate and unjustified,” Amazon said. “We reject the ICA’s suggestion that Amazon benefits by excluding sellers from our store, since our business model relies on their success.”

Apple said it respected the Italian Competition Authority “but believe we have done nothing wrong”.

Teaming up with selected resellers helps customer safety because it ensures products are genuine, Apple added.

“Non-genuine products deliver an inferior experience and can often be dangerous,” Apple said. “To ensure our customers purchase genuine products, we work closely with our reseller partners and have dedicated teams of experts around the world who work with law enforcement, customs and merchants to ensure only genuine Apple products are being sold.”