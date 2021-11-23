Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police search woodland behind house where woman’s body found

By Press Association
November 23 2021, 1.19pm
Police block entrance on Heol Dowlias to woodland area behind house where woman’s body was discovered (Bronwen Weatherby/PA)
Police have searched woodland behind a house where a woman’s body was found in a suspected murder in South Wales, the PA news agency understands.

The woman was discovered at a property in Llantwit Fardre, Pontypridd at around 2.45pm on Sunday.

South Wales Police officers and crime scene investigators remained at the scene in St Annes Drive on Tuesday where a large cordon had been placed blocking the entrance to the cul de sac.

Entrances to the woodland near Newtown Llantwit Community Centre and on Heol Dowlais have also been taped off.

Forensic officers remain at the scene of suspected murder in Llantwit Fardre, Pontypridd. (Bronwen Weatherby/PA)
Officers have already searched the wooded area which is located behind the detached house on previous days but the force would not confirm what they were looking for.

The force is said to have seized a car near the scene on Monday.

A spokesperson said: “Any police activity you see in the locality is obviously related to the murder investigation.

Steps to woodland behind the house have been taped off. (Bronwen Weatherby/PA)
“We would not comment further.”

Det Supt Darren George said: “This incident has understandably caused significant concern locally and we are working hard to identify who was responsible for this murder.”

An incident room has been set up in Cardiff and door-to-door enquiries have been carried out, police said, but no arrests have yet been made.

