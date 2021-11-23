Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
One suspect in Somerset murders released under investigation

By Press Association
November 23 2021, 2.19pm
Police tape around the street sign for Dragon Rise in Norton Fitzwarren (Tess De La Mare/PA)
Police tape around the street sign for Dragon Rise in Norton Fitzwarren (Tess De La Mare/PA)

One of two men arrested on suspicion of murdering a married couple in their home in a Somerset village has been released under investigation, police said.

The victims, named locally as Stephen and Jennifer Chapple, were found with serious injuries in Dragon Rise, Norton Fitzwarren, at around 9.45pm on Sunday and later pronounced dead at the scene.

They had previously been involved in rows about parking with a neighbour, residents told the PA news agency.

The couple’s two young sons, aged around four and seven, were in the address at the time, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Two men, aged 34 and 67, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday evening.

The older man has been released under investigation, Avon and Somerset Police said.

A woman living nearby told PA: “We didn’t see much of (the suspect) really, but there had been rows in the past about parking.”

Mr Chapple is believed to have taught computing at a nearby college while his wife worked in customer services at a garden centre.

The couple’s youngest son had just started primary school.

One neighbour described the victims as “very friendly”.

“I knew them by sight but I didn’t know their names, my dog used to really like the lady.”

Avon and Somerset Police said that due to prior contact with those involved, the force had referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Detective Inspector Neil Meade, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “The thoughts of everyone in the force this morning are with the families of the two people who sadly died last night.

“Two young children were inside the property at the time of the incident and while thankfully they weren’t hurt, they are understandably distressed at what has happened.

“They are being looked after and specially trained officers have been deployed to support the victims’ families in what is undoubtedly the most difficult of times.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Avon and Somerset Police on 101 quoting reference number 5221274497.

