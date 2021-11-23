Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Police appeal to find 18-year-old girl missing since Saturday

By Press Association
November 23 2021, 2.31pm
Bobbi-Anne McLeod, 18, has been missing since Saturday (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)
Bobbi-Anne McLeod, 18, has been missing since Saturday (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)

Police have launched an appeal to try and find a teenager who has been missing from her home in Plymouth for the last three days.

Bobbi-Anne McLeod, 18, left her home in Leigham at around 6pm on Saturday evening and had been due to catch a bus into the city centre to meet friends.

She never arrived, and officers from Devon and Cornwall Police have urged her to contact them.

Officers have been conducting searches and inquiries across Plymouth, the force said, supported by a police helicopter.

Ms McLeod is described as having brown hair and green eyes, and was wearing a grey Nike jumper, black ripped jeans and Nike trainers.

A Facebook page set up to help find her has now attracted more than 10,000 members.

Detective Inspector Matt Lawrence said: “Bobbi-Anne McLeod was last seen leaving her home in Leigham at around 6pm on Saturday 20 November.

“We believe she was due to get a bus from Sheepstor Road into the city centre to meet some friends, but she didn’t show up.

“Bobbi-Anne is 18 years old, 4ft 11in tall and of slight build. She has brown hair, green eyes with straight shoulder-length hair and ear piercings. She was believed to be wearing grey Nike jumper, black ripped jeans and fishnet tights, and light Nike trainers.”

DI Lawrence continued: “We would like to hear from anyone who has seen Bobbi-Anne since she left her home on Saturday, or from anyone who knows of her current whereabouts.

“Bobbi-Anne may be reading this appeal, if you are then please get in touch; you are not in trouble, we just need to know that you are safe and well.”

Anyone who may have seen Ms McLeod is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101 quoting reference 879.

More from The Courier