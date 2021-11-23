Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Make climate education mandatory in schools, Labour MP says

By Press Association
November 23 2021, 2.50pm
Nadia Whittome and Jeremy Corbyn MP join students from the Teach The Future campaign (David Parry/PA)
Making climate education mandatory in schools would “prepare young people for the future”, a Labour MP has suggested.

Nadia Whittome said that if the education system “isn’t preparing young people to help mitigate and deal with the impacts of climate change, then it is failing them”.

The MP for Nottingham East told MPs: “If it isn’t teaching them the knowledge and skills they need to thrive in a net zero society, then it is failing them. If young people are not taught to understand the impact of human interaction with the natural world, the need to maintain biodiversity and cut our carbon emissions, then it is failing them and our planet.

“This bill aims to put this right, to prepare young people for the future and this bill is what young people are demanding.”

Ms Whittome’s speech was watched from the public gallery by school students from the Teach the Future campaign.

Young people, she said, would “continue to miss out” while teaching about the climate remained voluntary, and teachers needed to be “supported to deliver climate education”.

She added: “So this Climate Education Bill would make climate education mandatory, embedding it across the national curriculum and ensuring all teachers receive teacher training.

“It would be intertwined with every subject, a golden thread that runs through a young person’s schooling, just as the climate crisis and our actions to tackle it will run through every aspect of our lives.”

Her Climate Education Bill would integrate climate change and sustainability matters throughout the primary and secondary school curriculum as well as in vocational training courses.

She said: “We must decide, do we want to be remembered for what we did or for what we failed to do. Young people’s futures depend on us, we must not let them down.”

It was listed for a second reading on January 28 next year but is unlikely to become law due to a lack of parliamentary time.