News UK & World

Family pay tribute to ‘kind-hearted’ woman allegedly murdered in own home

By Press Association
November 23 2021, 3.01pm Updated: November 23 2021, 3.15pm
June Fox-Roberts (Family handout/South Wales Police/PA)
June Fox-Roberts (Family handout/South Wales Police/PA)

The children of a woman found dead in her home in Pontypridd have paid tribute to their “kind-hearted, generous” mother.

The body of June Fox-Roberts, 65, was discovered at her house in St Annes Drive, Llantwit Fardre, at around 2.45pm on Sunday.

South Wales Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder and he is in police custody.

The circumstances of Ms Fox-Robert’s death have not been made public but on Tuesday the force said officers attended the property after being contacted by a concerned family member.

The family, who are being supported by trained officers, said: “We are in utter shock about the death of our mother. Her murder will never make sense to us.

“She was a kind-hearted, generous woman who was never happier than when with family and friends around her.

“She loved her family dearly and we will never be the same. We are heartbroken.

“Please respect our privacy and allow us to grieve and come to terms with what has happened.”

A police cordon remains in place at the house and the surrounding grounds, including at entrances to woodland behind the house near Newtown Llantwit Community Centre and on Heol Dowlais.

The force said it has increased patrols and officers continue to carry out door-to-door inquiries and follow up information from the public.

Detective Superintendent Darren George said: “My thoughts are with the June’s family at this awful time – we have specially trained officers who are supporting them.

“I would like to thank those who have responded to our appeal. Today’s arrest is a significant development but I stress this is an ongoing investigation and anybody with information who has not yet come forward is urged to do so, no matter how insignificant the information may seem.

“This murder has understandably shocked everybody in the village and surrounding areas. Our visibility in the village has been increased and I hope the community is reassured by that. Our presence will remain while this investigation is ongoing.”

Information or footage which could assist the investigation can be submitted at

mipp.police.uk/operation/62SWP21B41-PO1

People can also contact police quoting occurrence 2100408848 by either phoning 101, emailing SWP101@south-wales.police.uk, visiting

bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo

or sending a private message on Facebook or Twitter.

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.