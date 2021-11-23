Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Designer Kelly Hoppen says she feels ‘very British’ as she collects CBE

By Press Association
November 23 2021, 5.39pm
Kelly Hoppen after receiving a CBE (Steve Parsons/PA)
Kelly Hoppen after receiving a CBE (Steve Parsons/PA)

Interior designer Kelly Hoppen said she feels British “through and through” and is passionate about making young people see Britain’s merits as she received a royal honour at Windsor Castle.

The South Africa-born designer was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for services to the Government’s Great campaign, helping to promote British creativity, business and commerce around the world.

The Princess Royal presented Ms Hoppen with a medal at an investiture ceremony on Tuesday.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
The Princess Royal presents design legend Kelly Hoppen with her CBE at Windsor Castle (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Hoppen told the PA news agency at Windsor that Anne was “wonderful to talk to”.

“She knew so much about what I was doing and so we talked a lot about making young people believe that Britain is great and supporting Great Britain and the creative sector.”

The designer said that as part of her work with the Great campaign, she exported British-made houses to countries all over the world.

She said: “Then I started looking at how we were supporting small businesses, whether it was crafts people, people in my sector, but then it became sort of more about mentoring young people to get them to believe in what they were doing and supporting Great and talking about Great in a way that would be inspiring to people.

“I’m very British and and I’m very into everything about Britain.”

Asked what defines Britishness, Hoppen pointed to a stately room in Windsor Castle, saying: “Well, this is very impressive. I love the heritage of Britain.”

The entrepreneur said she was “humbled” to receive her second royal accolade, having been made an MBE for services to interior design in 2009.

Over her four-decade career, the award-winning designer has created interiors for homes, luxury hotels and superyachts.

Globally renowned for her East-meets-West style and focus on neutral shades, she counts David and Victoria Beckham among her clients and has designed aircraft interiors for British Airways.

She has written numerous books and has regularly appeared on TV, including as a dragon on the BBC’s Dragons’ Den and on ITV’s This Morning.

Hoppen said she was still “loving” interior design, and her eponymous design company was busy running around 48 projects.

She was at the ceremony alongside actress Lesley Manville and TV chef Ching-He Huang, as well as others being recognised for making a difference in their community or field of work.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
TV chef Ching-He Huang is presented with her MBE by Anne (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Huang, who was visibly emotional, said she felt “really honoured” to have been made a MBE for services to the culinary arts, and that meeting the princess was “really special”.

“I felt like I was looking at a mirror image of the Queen,” the British-Chinese food writer and presenter said.

She added she was “a bit nervous” and was telling herself: “Don’t lose your cool, Ching!”

Huang, who has written 10 cookbooks and presented TV programmes with the aim of bringing traditional Chinese family-style home cooking to UK kitchens, said she learned to cook from her mother.

Fighting back tears, the chef told PA: “I just wish my parents were here.”

In honour of her relatives, she wore a family heirloom to the ceremony – a black and red dress given to her by her aunt.

