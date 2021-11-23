Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Physiotherapist writes children’s book to shine light on dementia

By Press Association
November 23 2021, 6.41pm
Katie Faulkner said she wanted to write a story that felt inclusive (Katie Faulkner)
A book intended to help young children better understand dementia has been written by a physiotherapist at Barnet Hospital.

Katie Faulkner, who specialises in dementia patients, wrote Big Bear, Little Bear And Dementia as a way of “helping children understand what is happening”.

Ms Faulkner was eight years old when her great grandmother was diagnosed with dementia.

“I know that my family shielded me from a lot of it, but it can be hurtful when someone you love doesn’t recognise you any more… It’s difficult to understand it all when you are very young.”

“The book can help you understand that it is OK to feel angry or upset that someone you love has been diagnosed with dementia,” she added.

Big Bear, Little Bear And Dementia tells the story of a bear who places books full of memories on shelves, with the newest memories at the top.

Dementia makes the shelf shake, so the books containing the newest memories are the first to fall off and those memories are no longer accessible – but the story goes on to explain that they are stored safely in the bear’s heart.

Ms Faulkner said she wanted to write a story that felt inclusive and “could apply to anyone”.

Katie Faulkner and her book, Big Bear, Little Bear and Dementia (Katie Faulkner)
Big Bear, Little Bear And Dementia tells the story of a bear who places books full of memories on shelves, with the newest memories at the top (Katie Faulkner)

“Most of the material out there is very focused on older women – however this condition can affect a wide range of people and I wanted to create a story that could apply to anyone,” she said.

Having thought of the idea for the book in lockdown, Ms Faulkner joined forces with artist and illustrator Iain Welch, who had done a painting of her dog.

“I thought the way he captures animals is so beautiful… I asked if he would collaborate with me on this book and he agreed and it just escalated from there,” she said.

“The feedback from people who’ve read the book has been amazing, this is a complete passion project for me so I am so pleased it’s been really well received.

“I would love to take it around schools to raise awareness of dementia among children.”

After self-publishing and selling around 70 copies, Ms Faulkner has now had offers from six different publisher.

“I have been posting the books out to buyers… It’s got to the point where I don’t have the capacity to do this on my own – so I think I will look at working with a publisher instead,” she said.

“Lockdown has been really difficult for people living with dementia as they have not been able to access some of the services they would have done normally and they’ve become very isolated.

“I really hope this book can help in some way by raising awareness of this condition.”

