People significantly affected by Insulate Britain protests urged to come forward

By Press Association
November 23 2021, 8.22pm
Paint on a slip road at Junction 18 of the M25 (Steve Parsons/PA)
Police are appealing for anyone who missed medical appointments or work hours during the Insulate Britain protests to come forward.

Detectives from Essex Police said they are investigating disruption caused by Insulate Britain protesters on the M25 and M11 on September 13, September 17, September 30, October 13 and October 29.

Activists took to the nation’s roads to demand that the UK Government insulate homes.

During the five days being investigated by the force, 94 people were arrested.

Last week, nine activists from Insulate Britain were jailed at the High Court after they defied four injunctions granted to National Highways banning demonstrations on the M25, around the Port of Dover and on major roads around London.

They pledged to continue protesting.

Essex Police said they have already spoken to a “number of people” affected by disruption in September and October, but are urging others to come forward.

The force said it would like to speak to people who could not attend medical appointments, planned work or anyone who missed anything significant due to the disruption.

Detective Sergeant Christopher Arnold said: “We are aware these incidents have caused a significant amount of disruption to motorists and many people have been significantly inconvenienced by them.

“Our complex investigations are progressing and we would now like to hear from anyone who has not yet spoken to us but believes they have been inconvenienced by the disruption.

“I know a substantial number of people will have been simply delayed by the disruption but specifically I would like to hear from anyone who could not attend medical appointments, could not attend planned work and therefore missed out on payment, missed, or were severely delayed, attending any significant life events.

“Coming forward will help us progress our investigations and help ensure we can keep the county’s roads moving freely in future.”

Anyone who believes they were inconvenienced on any of the five dates in September and October should email operation.lilac@essex.police.uk.

