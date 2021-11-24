Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Food bank use still ‘well above’ pre-pandemic level – Trussell Trust

By Press Association
November 24 2021, 12.04am
The Trussell Trust handed out 935,749 parcels over the six months to October 2021, more than a third of which went to children (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Food bank use is still “well above” what it was before the coronavirus pandemic, with an increasing number of emergency parcels feeding children, charity figures show.

The Trussell Trust handed out 935,749 parcels over the six months to October 2021, more than a third of which (356,570) went to children.

On average this equates to more than 5,100 emergency food parcels provided for people across the UK every day, including almost 2,000 for children.

This is up 11% from the same period in 2019, with the number of parcels given to children increasing at twice the rate of those given to adults (a 15% versus 8% rise).

And it represents a rise of almost three-quarters (74%) from 2016, the Trussell Trust said.

The charity distributed fewer parcels than it did during the same period last year – when the network saw an unprecedented spike in need as a result of the economic pressure from the pandemic.

During this time, it handed out a record 1.2 million emergency parcels, with more than 470,000 of the supplies going to children.

The Trussell Trust said it expects the need for support to rise over the winter, as poorer families struggle with rising fuel costs, inflation and the recent removal of the £20-a-week Universal Credit uplift.

The number of parcels distributed by food banks is expected to rise to more than 7,000 a day in December, it warns.

The figures do not include the number of people helped by thousands of other groups providing food aid such as community organisations and independent food banks.

Emma Revie, Trussell Trust chief executive, said: “Everyone in the UK should be able to afford the essentials – to buy their own food and heat their homes.

“Yet food banks in our network continue to see more and more people facing destitution with an increase in food parcels going to children. This is not right.”

She added: “The answer must be for us to have the stability of a strong enough social security system to protect any one of us when we need it.

“We need government at all levels to take action and are asking the public to help fight hunger this winter and join the campaign to fight for a future without the need for food banks.”

Jonathan Reynolds, Labour’s Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary, said: “Thousands of food parcels given out every day to kids is frankly a disgrace – Britain deserves better than this.

“Conservative complacency and chaos has created a cost of living crisis with tax hikes, cuts to Universal Credit and soaring bills hammering families this winter.

“Labour would tackle the cost of living crisis through a VAT cut on energy bills to ease the burden on families this winter.”

The Government said Universal Credit claimants will benefit from a newly reduced taper rate and increased work allowance, while a Household Support Fund will help vulnerable families in England afford essentials over the coming months.

A Government spokesman said: “We are committed to supporting people on low incomes and the changes we have made to Universal Credit will see nearly two million of the lowest paid better off by around £1,000 a year.

“The most vulnerable, including those who can’t work, can get additional help with essential costs through our new £500 million support fund.”

