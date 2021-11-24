Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

No quarter given as US retailer Dollar Tree ups prices to 1.25

By Press Association
November 24 2021, 1.25am
Dollar Tree said it will be raising its prices to $1.25 for the majority of its products (Rogelio V. Solis/AP)
Dollar Tree said it will be raising its prices to $1.25 for the majority of its products (Rogelio V. Solis/AP)

US discount retailer Dollar Tree is raising the price of the majority of its products by 25 cents due to the rising cost of goods and freight.

The company said the reason for raising its prices to 1.25 dollars (93p) was not due to “short-term or transitory market conditions” and said the price increases were permanent.

The higher prices will also allow the company to cope with high merchandise cost increases as well as higher operating costs, such as wages, it said.

“(Dollar Tree) believes this is the appropriate time to shift away from the constraints of the 1 dollar (75p) price point in order to continue offering extreme value to customers,” the company said in a statement.

Dollar Tree was one of the last true dollar stores after most of its competition had moved away from that price point.

The company, which is based in Chesapeake, Virginia, said in September it was testing the higher prices at select stores.

On Tuesday, it said it will introduce the new price point in more than 2,000 additional Dollar Tree stores in December and complete the rollout to all its stores by early next year.

The company has about 8,000 Dollar Tree stores.

CEO Michael Witynski said he expects the Dollar Tree customers to remain loyal.

Its shoppers “believe that at 1.25 dollars, it’s still going to be an undeniable value because of what they’re seeing out in the marketplace,” Mr Witynski said on a call with industry analysts.

“And they know that Dollar Tree hasn’t raised its price in 35 years, so they’re giving us credit.”

The company’s stock rose 9.2% on Tuesday following the announcement, which was paired with the company’s quarterly earnings.

Analysts at Citigroup called the earnings “disappointing” but said investors are looking past earnings to the company finally raising prices.

More from The Courier