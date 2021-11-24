Britney Spears appears to announce first project since end of conservatorship

An error occurred. Please try again.

Britney Spears has appeared to announce her first project since her conservatorship was officially ended.

The singer said she has joined the cast of a film called The Idol, saying it is “guaranteed to have hits and a lot bright pics to put in my beautiful family’s faces”.

This would mark Spears’ first professional commitment since a judge terminated the controversial conservatorship that has controlled her life and career for nearly 14 years.

Spears has previously made a foray into films, starring in the 2002 teen drama Crossroads alongside Zoe Saldana and Taryn Manning.

She has also had cameos in TV shows including Will & Grace, How I Met Your Mother and Glee.

Musician The Weeknd has previously confirmed he is starring in an HBO show called The Idol. It is not clear if Spears is referring to the same project.

She wrote on Instagram: “I just shot a movie titled THE IDOL … it’s guaranteed to have hits and a lot bright pics to put in my beautiful family’s faces !!!!! I hope you guys are having a merry ole jolly time cause I sure am !!!!”

Spears shared a photo of the Instagram-famous cat Stepan and added: “If I go quiet from time to time, you can catch me with this cat somewhere.”

The singer has become well known for her cryptic Instagram posts, prompting some fans to speculate she was trolling her family with the post, rather than making a career announcement.

The HBO series The Idol, co-created by The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, is reportedly set against the backdrop of the music industry in Los Angeles, centring on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop singer.