Bowling coach Troy Cooley returns to England fold as consultant ahead of Ashes

By Press Association
November 24 2021, 10.07am Updated: November 24 2021, 10.11am
Troy Cooley is a former England and Australia bowling coach (Nick Potts/PA).
England have appointed Troy Cooley as a consultant pace bowling coach for their preparations ahead of the Ashes.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has announced the 55-year-old Australian is to work under elite pace bowling coach Jon Lewis supporting the bowlers’ preparations in Brisbane.

He will then assist the Lions seamers when they take on Australia A in a four-day match that starts on December 9.

Cooley was England’s bowling coach during the 2005 Ashes success and subsequently went on to take up the same role with Australia.

He joined the England Test players and Lions during the three-day intra-squad warm-up match that started in Brisbane on Tuesday.

ECB performance director Mo Bobat said in a statement from the governing body: “It’s great to have someone with Troy’s expertise and experience supporting our Ashes prep and also working closely with our Lions pace bowlers.

“Troy’s understanding of what it takes to be successful in Australian conditions is second to none, and the players are sure to benefit hugely.”

The first Test of the forthcoming Ashes series sees England take on Australia at The Gabba from December 8.

No play was possible on the second day of England’s warm-up match against England Lions on Wednesday.

England were due to resume on 98 without loss with Haseeb Hameed (53) and Rory Burns (39) at the crease.

Tuesday’s opening day was cut short in the second session at Wellington Point, and an early call was made to pull the second day after heavy rains on the Queensland coast.