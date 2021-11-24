Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Karim Benzema found guilty in sex tape blackmail case

By Press Association
November 24 2021, 10.13am
Karim Benzema has been handed a one-year suspended prison sentence (Nick Potts/PA)
France striker Karim Benzema has been given a one-year suspended prison sentence after being found guilty of conspiring to blackmail former international team-mate Mathieu Valbuena over a sex tape.

A judge also ordered the Real Madrid player to pay a fine of 75,000 Euros (£63,000).

Benzema was put on trial last month over the attempt to extort money from Valbuena in 2015 by pressuring him to pay blackmailers, who threatened to reveal an intimate video.

Former France international Mathieu Valbuena, right, currently plays in Greece for Olympiacos
Four other men, who were found to have been directly involved, have been handed sanctions ranging from 18-month suspended sentences to two-and-a-half years in jail.

Benzema, who was absent from the trial, had denied any wrongdoing.

He was banned from the national team in November 2015 because of his suspected involvement in the scandal but was recalled for this summer’s delayed Euro 2020 tournament.

French federation president Noel Le Graet has already said the 33-year-old would be allowed to continue playing for France, even if found guilty.

Karim Benzema is expected to play for Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday evening
Benzema’s lawyers have said he will appeal the verdict.

The forward, who has scored 36 goals in 94 appearances for his country, is expected to start on Wednesday evening when Real Madrid play Moldovan club FC Sheriff Tiraspol in the Champions League.

Attacking midfielder Valbuena currently represents Greek club Olympiacos.

The 37-year-old won 52 France caps between 2010 and 2015, including playing alongside Benzema at Euro 2012 and the 2014 World Cup.

