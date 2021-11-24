Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Snooker chiefs hit back at Shaun Murphy over amateur players rant

By Press Association
November 24 2021, 11.31am
Shaun Murphy was fuming after his UK Championship loss to Si Jiahui (Mike Egerton/PA)
Shaun Murphy was fuming after his UK Championship loss to Si Jiahui (Mike Egerton/PA)

World Snooker chiefs have dismissed Shaun Murphy’s claims that Chinese teenager Si Jiahui should not have been given the chance to score a famous UK Championship upset over the 2008 winner on Tuesday night.

Murphy, a former world champion who has banked over £4million in career prize money, was bundled out of the event at the first-round stage by 19-year-old Si, who is playing as an amateur after dropping off the tour at the end of last year.

Afterwards the 39-year-old launched an extraordinary tirade against World Snooker Tour for allowing players like Si to compete via the ‘top-up’ system, in which the top-ranked players outside the tour gain entry if the 128 available professional slots cannot be filled.

Cazoo UK Championship – Day One – York Barbican
Amateur Si Jiahui held his nerve to sink former champion Shaun Murphy (Mike Egerton/PA)

Murphy told BBC Radio Five Live: “I am going to sound like a grumpy old man but that young man shouldn’t be in the tournament. It is not fair, it is not right.

“I feel extremely hard done by that I have lost to someone who shouldn’t even be in the building. I don’t know why we as a sport allow amateurs to compete in professional tournaments. This is our livelihood. This is our living. We are self-employed individuals and not contracted sportsmen. We don’t play for a team.

“The other 127 runners and riders in the tournament, it is their livelihood, too. It is wrong, in my opinion, to walk into somebody who is not playing with the same pressures and concerns I am.

“He played like a man who does not have a care in the world, because he does not have a care in the world. It is not fair, it is not right.

“Amateurs should not be allowed in professional tournaments, the end. This is our livelihood. This is how I put food on the table. This is how I earn money. Since turning professional at 15, I have earned the right to call myself a professional snooker player. He hasn’t done that. He shouldn’t be on the table.”

World Snooker Tour issued a robust response, saying it “strongly disagreed” with Murphy’s claims and insisting the opportunity for young amateur players to compete on the biggest stage formed a “crucial part” of their development.

The organisation said in a statement: “Si Jiahui earns a place in ranking tournaments this season as one of the leading players on the 2021 Q School rankings.

“While he may have amateur status, he deserves his place in our events, based on his results.

Shaun Murphy
Shaun Murphy’s claims were robustly dismissed by World Snooker Tour (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Amateurs play under the same rules as professionals, they can earn prize money and places on the World Snooker Tour based on results.

“Many elite amateur players like Si Jiahui train and compete full-time in the hope of earning a guaranteed tour place, therefore they are competing under significant pressure with no guarantees.

“Providing opportunities for the best amateur players is important for our growth as a sport and that is something that Shaun benefitted from during his early days as a player.

“We have come a very long way as a global sport over the past decade and that has partly been down to the structures we have built both at professional and grassroots level worldwide.

“For the best young players, the chance to compete on the big stage is a crucial part of their development and the development of the sport as a whole.

“We respect Shaun’s opinions, but in this case we strongly disagree with his comments.”

This season there are only 122 professional players on the World Snooker Tour, mainly because a number of the amateur tournaments which offer tour cards as prizes were not played due to the pandemic.

This means the best amateurs, ranked by virtue of their performances at Q School – in which Si finished fifth – are effectively guaranteed a ‘top-up’ place in 128-strong tournaments.

Murphy himself played as an amateur golfer when he attempted to qualify for The Open in 2019, missing out after a 12-over-par score of 84 at County Louth.

