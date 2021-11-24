Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Bulgaria and North Macedonia mourn over bus crash that left 45 dead

By Press Association
November 24 2021, 11.49am
Firefighters and forensic workers inspect the scene of the crash (Minko Chernev/BTA Agency Bulgaria via AP)
Firefighters and forensic workers inspect the scene of the crash (Minko Chernev/BTA Agency Bulgaria via AP)

Bulgaria and North Macedonia have begun periods of national mourning on Wednesday, a day after a bus traveling through Bulgaria carrying tourists to neighbouring North Macedonia crashed and caught fire, killing 45 people.

The bus with 52 people on board was one in a convoy of buses returning from a trip to Turkey.

Though the exact cause of the crash has not yet been determined, the bus apparently ripped through a guardrail on a highway, quickly engulfed in flames and burned out completely. A dozen children were among the dead.

Bulgaria was holding a day of national mourning on Wednesday while North Macedonia began a three-day period. National flags of all state institutions were being flown at half mast while entertainment events were cancelled.

Bulgaria Bus Crash Northern Macedonia
Flags fly at half mast in the North Macedonian capital of Skopje (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

Seven survivors were admitted to hospital at the main emergency hospital in Sofia, the Bulgarian capital, with severe burns and body injuries.

North Macedonia’s foreign minister, Bujar Osmani, visited the hospital on Wednesday, telling reporters he was there to to meet patients and facilitate communication between family members and the institutions in Bulgaria.

Forensic doctors from Skopje, the capital of North Macedonia, were also expected to join their Bulgarian colleagues in Sofia to carry out DNA tests to identify the bodies of those killed in the crash.

The Bulgarian interior minister, Boyko Rashkov, told reporters at the crash site on Tuesday that he had never “seen something more horrifying” and that the identification process would take time.

Rashkov said: “The people who were on the bus are turned to charcoal.”

Among the survivors were five North Macedonia citizens, one Serb and one Belgian, according to North Macedonia’s Foreign Ministry.

Albanian foreign minister, Olta Xhacka, said almost all of the dead were ethnic Albanians, but it was not clear if they were also citizens of North Macedonia.

The burned-out shell of the bus was towed away on a truck on Wednesday, escorted by police on the outskirts of Sofia.

