Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Claims that Abramovich bought Chelsea on Putin orders defamatory, judge rules

By Press Association
November 24 2021, 12.05pm
Roman Abramovich, pictured, has received a boost from his court case (Mike Egerton/PA)
Roman Abramovich, pictured, has received a boost from his court case (Mike Egerton/PA)

Claims that Roman Abramovich bought Chelsea on the instruction of Vladimir Putin have been ruled as defamatory in the High Court.

Chelsea owner Abramovich has received early vindication of his continuing law suit against HarperCollins and author Catherine Belton.

A ruling from judge Mrs Justice Tipples has upheld Abramovich’s claims of nine defamatory statements made against him in Belton’s book Putin’s People.

Belton’s book includes claims from Sergei Pugachev that Abramovich bought Chelsea in 2003 on the personal orders of Russian president Putin.

Abramovich took the rare step of fighting the claims in court in a bid to set the record straight on his aims and ambitions for Chelsea.

And a ruling on Wednesday has left the Chelsea owner calling for the claims to be corrected.

“We welcome today’s judgment which rules that the book ‘Putin’s People’ indeed makes several defamatory allegations about Mr Abramovich, including false allegations about the nature of the purchase of Chelsea Football Club,” said a spokesperson for Abramovich.

“We are pleased that the judgment has found that the book carries a total of 9 defamatory allegations against Mr Abramovich, in line with the arguments in Mr Abramovich’s initial claim.

“Today’s judgment also rules that these allegations are allegations of fact and not an expression of opinion, as argued by the defendants.

“Today’s judgment further underscores the need for the false and defamatory claims about Mr. Abramovich to be corrected as soon as possible.”

Russian Billionaire Pugachev claimed in the High Court in 2018 that Putin had ordered Abramovich to purchase Chelsea.

Manchester City v Chelsea – UEFA Champions League – Final – Estadio do Dragao
Roman Abramovich, second left, celebrating Chelsea’s Champions League win in May with captain Cesar Azpilicueta, second right (Adam Davy/PA)

Pugachev’s witness statements were branded “self-serving” and “impossible to believe” by Mrs Justice Rose, in his dispute with JSC Mezhdunarodniy Promyshlenniy Bank.

Pugachev went on to lose the High Court case, but his allegations about Abramovich and Chelsea were repeated in interviews for the 2020 book Putin’s People.

The High Court judgement has ruled that the disputed statements in Putin’s People are presented as fact, not opinion.

“In my view, these passages would not be understood by the ordinary reasonable reader as providing sufficient reason to doubt that the claimant purchased Chelsea Football Club on Putin’s orders,” read Mrs Justice Tipples’ judgement.

“In conclusion, therefore, the meanings I have identified are all defamatory of the claimant at common law.”

More from The Courier