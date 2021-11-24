Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Queen holds in-person meeting with Bank of England Governor

By Press Association
November 24 2021, 1.11pm
The Queen receives the Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey during an audience in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)
The Queen has carried out her second in-person engagement this week, meeting Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England.

The 95-year-old monarch held an audience with the head of the financial institution the day after she knighted her top royal physician, Professor Sir Huw Thomas, during a personal investiture.

The Queen was pictured with Mr Bailey, one of a number of national figures the head of state meets during the course of the year, at Windsor Castle.

Audiences at Windsor Castle
The Queen’s engagement with Andrew Bailey is the second in-person event she has held this week. Steve Parsons/PA

Concern for the health of the Queen has been heightened in recent weeks after she pulled out of a number of major engagements, spent a night in hospital and was ordered to rest by royal doctors.

It is likely to have been Prof Sir Huw who advised the head of state to take things easy after she underwent preliminary tests in King Edward VII’s Hospital on October 20.

The Queen has been carrying out light duties since then, but also sprained her back, leading to her missing the Remembrance Sunday service.

