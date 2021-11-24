Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Fire crews respond to large blaze in East Yorkshire

By Press Association
November 24 2021, 5.33pm Updated: November 24 2021, 6.25pm
Photo taken with permission from the Twitter feed of @CL29Photography of a large fire in Hessle, East Yorkshire (CL29Photography/PA)
Photo taken with permission from the Twitter feed of @CL29Photography of a large fire in Hessle, East Yorkshire (CL29Photography/PA)

Emergency services have warned residents to keep their doors and windows closed as they respond to a large fire in Hessle, East Yorkshire.

Humberside Fire and Rescue said they were in attendance, adding: “We advise local residents to close windows and doors. Please avoid the Priory Way to A63 area and be mindful there is a large amount of smoke in the area and surrounding roads.”

Humberside Police also warned members of the public to avoid the area.

Footage posted to social media showed flames near residential housing, with a large plume of smoke rising into the sky.

The fire could be seen near houses in Hessle, Yorkshire (Grace Grant/PA)

Grace Grant, 25, told the PA news agency that she heard explosions coming from the fire.

“It was huge, smoke could be seen from miles away. As I moved off, explosions were happening around every 10 seconds”, she said.

Local pubs in the area said they would offer free drinks to those affected by the fire.

The Fiveways posted to Facebook saying: “We are happy to provide free hot drinks & shelter to those affected by the fire in Hessle. Free hot drinks to emergency workers.”

Another pub, The Norland, posted: “We are aware that a number of locals have no power so we will remain open for drinkers free tea and coffee available.”