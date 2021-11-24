Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Urban forest’ to be planted in Bradford to mark Queen’s 70-year reign

By Press Association
November 24 2021, 6.49pm
The Queen planted a tree during a visit to the National Institute of Agricultural Botany Park Farm in Cambridge (PA)
Bradford is to become home to an “urban forest” as part of a project celebrating the Queen’s platinum jubilee with tree planting across the country.

The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) will on Saturday unveil the flagship initiative to create the city woodland through the planting of 10,000 trees in the city’s Newhall Park.

Celebrity gardener Alan Titchmarsh, who is a QGC ambassador, described the project – to be launched at the start of National Tree Week – as a “brilliant local initiative”.

Alan Titchmarsh, pictured with the Queen, is an ambassador for the Queen’s Green Canopy (Steve Parsons/PA)

The QGC was established to mark the Queen’s 70-year reign in 2022 with the public invited to “Plant a Tree for the Jubilee”.

Mr Titchmarsh said: “With the tree-planting season now in full swing, I am proud to say that I’ve planted my Jubilee tree, joining people from all over the country who are getting involved with this special initiative to celebrate Her Majesty.

“The season runs from October to March so be sure to grab a spade soon and ‘Plant a tree for the Jubilee’.”

As one of the UK’s youngest and most diverse cities with over a quarter of its population under 16, the project will celebrate Bradford’s multiculturalism and commitment to tree planting across areas of socioeconomic need.

Working in partnership with the charity Trees for Cities and the City of Bradford Metropolitan Council, the QGC will bring together the local community, school students and voluntary groups of all ages to plant 10,000 trees.

The project also contributes to the council’s “Tree for Every Child” programme, which forms part of a broader plan to plant 55,000 trees over the next three years.

Alastair Campbell will be taking part in the tree-planting event this Saturday (Yui Mok/PA)

Volunteers on Saturday, including former Bradford resident Alastair Campbell, will plant a variety of species to transform a flat and underused space into what will eventually become a vibrant and accessible woodland for local communities, which has 10 primary schools within a one-mile radius.

The former Labour spin doctor said: “I am looking forward to going back to Bradford to plant some trees as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy.

“I spent the first 11 years of my life in West Yorkshire and I think travelling around with my dad on his vet’s rounds visiting farms was when I first experienced the power and the pull of beautiful scenery. Trees are so important to that, and so important to our urban life too.

“But above all we perhaps know more than ever now, in the wake of the recent Cop, that they are vital to our future survival, and that of other species.”

Under the QGC project the public were encouraged to begin tree planting on October 1, when the tree-planting season began, through to March 2022, and it will start again next October until the end of the Jubilee year in 2022.

