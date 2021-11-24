Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Real Madrid and Inter Milan progress in the Champions League

By Press Association
November 24 2021, 11.02pm Updated: November 24 2021, 11.04pm
Real Madrid are into the knockout rounds (Sergei Grits/AP)
Real Madrid and Inter Milan booked their places in the last 16 of the Champions League with victories in Group D on Wednesday.

First-half goals from David Alaba and Toni Kroos and a Karim Benzema strike earned Real a 3-0 win at Sheriff Tiraspol that secured their place in the next stage.

Earlier Edin Dzeko’s second-half double earned Inter a 2-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk.

Edin Dzeko
Real have a two-point lead over Inter ahead of the two clubs’ meeting on matchday six when the group winners will be decided, while Moldova’s Sheriff head to the Europa League.

Manchester City and Paris St Germain both secured qualification from Group A after Pep Guardiola’s side came from behind to beat the Ligue 1 leaders 2-1 in Group A.

Kylian Mbappe put PSG ahead just after half-time at the Etihad Stadium but goals from Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus turned the game on its head and saw City secure top spot.

Gabriel Jesus, right, scored the winner
Both teams are through after RB Leipzig won 5-0 at Club Brugge to boost their hopes of reaching the Europa League. Christopher Nkunku opened and closed the scoring in Belgium, while Emil Forsberg also netted a double, the first from the penalty spot, and Andre Silva was also on the scoresheet.

AC Milan recorded their first Champions League victory since the 2013-14 season as a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid kept alive their hopes of progression.

Junior Messias headed an 87th-minute winner in Madrid to leave an exciting finale to Group B.

Junior Messias, right, celebrates his winner
Liverpool have already won the group, and made it five wins from five with a 2-0 win against Porto at Anfield with second-half goals from Thiago and Mohamed Salah.

But the results leave Porto, Milan and Atletico all separated by one point heading into the final round.

Ajax maintained their 100 per cent record in Group C with a 2-1 victory at Besiktas, who led through Rachid Ghezzal’s 22nd-minute penalty.

Sebastien Haller celebrates the winner
However, substitute Sebastien Haller’s double after the break saw the Dutch club notch a fifth group win.

Sporting Lisbon are in pole position to follow Ajax through after they moved above Borussia Dortmund into second with a 3-1 win against the Bundesliga side.

Pedro Goncalves’ brace gave the hosts a two-goal cushion before their task was made easier by Emre Can’s 74th-minute red card. Pedro Porro headed the third before Donyell Malen’s late consolation goal in added time.