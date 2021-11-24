Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Manchester City made a statement with PSG victory – Pep Guardiola

By Press Association
November 24 2021, 11.13pm Updated: November 24 2021, 11.17pm
Pep Guardiola praised his Manchester City side (Tim Goode/PA)
Pep Guardiola praised his Manchester City side (Tim Goode/PA)

Pep Guardiola felt his Manchester City team made a real statement as they came from behind to beat Paris St Germain and reach the Champions League last 16.

Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus struck as City responded to a Kylian Mbappe goal to claim a 2-1 win in a pulsating clash at the Etihad Stadium that sealed top spot in Group A.

City will now go through to the knockout stages for a ninth successive year and, after reaching last year’s final, they appear to mean business again.

Asked if the victory over such a star-studded side sent out a statement, Guardiola said: “Of course.

“PSG – what a team, what players, what can I say?

“We tried to keep these players far away from our goal. When they are close to your goal they can do anything.

“Except for five minutes after we conceded, when they (went for the) knock out on the counter-attack but couldn’t finish, we made a really top performance.

Manchester City v Paris Saint Germain – UEFA Champions League – Group A – Etihad Stadium
Gabriel Jesus (right) celebrates with Bernardo Silva (Tim Goode/PA)

“We are happy to be in the next stage. Congratulations to everyone in the club. It’s many years of being there.

“Now we will focus on the Premier League and try to arrive in February in the best condition possible to go to the quarter-finals.”

City were without three creative players in Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden, the latter pulling out on the eve of the game with a minor injury problem.

That forced a change of plan with Oleksandr Zinchenko, who has chiefly played as a left-back under Guardiola, drafted into an attacking midfield role.

Guardiola said: “We know each other quite well and they know what they have to do. They are smart enough. Oleks has not played this position much but plays there for Ukraine.

“We played really well and the way we are performing is really good. People enjoy watching us and we are enjoying playing. Hopefully we can sustain this as long as possible.”

It was a frustrating night in Manchester for PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino in a week in which he has been heavily linked with the managerial vacancy across the city at United.

He denied the speculation over his future had unsettled the squad.

Manchester City v Paris Saint Germain – UEFA Champions League – Group A – Etihad Stadium
Mauricio Pochettino (left) has been linked with Manchester United (Tim Goode/PA)

The former Tottenham manager said: “The players know very well the situation – we are living in a business in which rumours are there, sometimes negative, sometimes positive. That is what we say about the rumours.”

Despite the defeat, PSG will still go through to the last 16 as group runners-up.

Pochettino said: “Credit to Man City, they are a really good team. We are disappointed but we need to look forward.

“We are improving and I am happy in the process. Things are better than one month ago and much better than two months ago. Little by little the team is improving.”