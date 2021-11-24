Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
More emergency hospital trips when extreme heat hits, study finds

By Press Association
November 24 2021, 11.31pm
Extremely hot days have been linked to a higher risk of emergency hospital visits (PA)
Older people and younger adults are at a higher risk of needing emergency care when extreme heat hits, according to a new study.

On particularly hot days health officials in the UK issue weather warnings urging people to stay safe in the heat.

These include actions on how to stay cool and advice to check on the elderly, people with heart or lung conditions and others who struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated.

But a new study suggests that it might not just be the elderly who are at risk of extremely hot weather.

A group of researchers from the US and Canada examined data on emergency department visits following spells of heat.

Almost 22 million emergency department visits were recorded during the warm season between 2010 and 2019 among 74 million Medicare healthcare beneficiaries from across the US.

Days of extreme heat were linked to a 7.8% increased risk of an emergency department visit.

Researchers noted a 30% increased risk of emergency department visits for kidney disease and a 7.9% increased risk for mental health issues.

There was a 66% increased risk for heat-related illness on days of extreme heat, according to the study published in The BMJ

But extreme heat was not associated with a higher risk of emergency department visits for heart or lung diseases.

“Among both younger and older adults, days of extreme heat are associated with a higher risk of emergency department visits for any cause, heat-related illness, renal disease and mental disorders,” the authors wrote.

“These results suggest that the adverse health effects of extreme heat are not limited to older adults and carry important implications for the health of adults across the age spectrum.

“The present study adds to the existing literature on the health effects of heat by showing that adults of all ages are at increased risk of heat-related health effects rather than just elderly people.”

