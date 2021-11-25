Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Germany passes milestone of 100,000 deaths from Covid-19

By Press Association
November 25 2021, 6.22am Updated: November 25 2021, 7.18am
A woman gets her vaccination at a vaccination drive-in centre in Cologne, Germany (Martin Meissner/AP)
Germany has become the latest country to pass the grim milestone of 100,000 deaths from Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

Germany’s disease control agency said it recorded 351 additional deaths in connection with coronavirus over the past 24 hours, taking the overall toll to 100,119.

Germany is the fifth country to pass that mark in the Europe region after Russia, the UK, Italy and France.

It comes days after Germany’s health minister said the rapid rise in coronavirus cases means it is likely that everyone in the country who is not vaccinated will have caught Covid-19 by the end of the winter, and some of those will die.

A sign indicating Covid-19 restrictions at the entrance to a Christmas market in Essen, Germany
A sign indicating Covid-19 restrictions at the entrance to a Christmas market in Essen, Germany (Roland Weihrauch/dpa via AP)

The Robert Koch Institute, a federal agency that collects data from hundreds of regional health offices, said Germany also recorded a new record number of daily confirmed cases — 75,961 in a 24-hour period.

Since the start of the outbreak, Germany has had more than 5.57 million confirmed cases of Covid-19.

The surge in cases prompted Germany’s government-in-waiting on Wednesday to announce the creation of a new permanent expert group to advise officials on how to tackle the pandemic.

Hospitals have warned that intensive care beds are running out, and some facilities in the country’s south and east have begun transferring patients to other regions.