Met reveal knife-crime crackdown results amid new teenager murder probe

By Press Association
November 25 2021, 7.37am
The Metropolitan Police seized nearly 300 knives and arrested almost 1,000 people in a week-long crackdown on violent crime (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The country’s largest police force seized nearly 300 knives and arrested almost 1,000 people in a week-long crackdown on violent crime.

The Metropolitan Police said Operation Sceptre, described as an “intensification” of existing knife crime prevention efforts, saw officers conduct targeted patrols in violence hotspots and carry out increased weapons sweeps.

But it comes at a time of heightened concern around youth violence, with 2021 on course to see record numbers of teenage homicides in the capital.

The Met announced on Thursday morning that a murder investigation is under way into the fatal stabbing of a youth, believed to be a 16-year-old, in Hounslow, west London.

Knife Crime stock
Police said nearly 1,000 people were arrested in London as part of a week-long crackdown on violence (Andrew Matthews/PA)

It takes the number of confirmed teenage homicides in London to 28, one off the previous peak in 2008.

Superintendent Jim Corbett, who led Operation Sceptre for the Met, said: “Knife crime completely destroys victims, families and communities, which is why tackling it is our top priority.

“Officers will continue doing everything they can to target those intent on committing violent crime on our streets, to make London safer.

“Suppressing violence needs a holistic approach to deliver long-lasting solutions.

“We must all work together – the responsibility lies with us all to create safe communities.”

