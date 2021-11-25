Funeral to be held for schoolboy, 10, killed in Caerphilly dog attack

An error occurred. Please try again.

The funeral of a 10-year-old boy who was killed in a dog attack in South Wales will be held on Thursday.

Jack Lis, from Pentwyn, Penyrheol, died after being mauled by the dog while playing at a friend’s house after school on Monday November 8.

He is said to have suffered “unsurvivable” injuries and was pronounced dead just after 4pm.

A service for him will be held at St Martin’s Church, Caerphilly, at midday, following a procession of cars through the town.

A fundraiser set up on behalf of Jack’s mother, Emma Whitfield, to help pay for his funeral has to date raised more than £16,000.

Ms Whitfield and Jack’s father have described him as “the sweetest of boys”, and said he had made them the “proudest parents”.

The heartbroken family said their “lives will never be the same without Jack”.

Adding: “We will forever miss his quirky ways and his stories that he would spend so long telling us.”

A 28-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the dog attack.

Gwent Police said the dog involved in the attack was 15 months old but the force is still working to identify its breed.