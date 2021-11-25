Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Family of jailed Insulate Britain activist raise £8,500 to pay his rent

By Press Association
November 25 2021, 11.47am
Oliver Rock has been jailed for blockading the M25 during an Insulate Britain protest (Insulate Britain/PA)
The family of a jailed Insulate Britain activist have raised more than £8,500 to cover his rent while he is in prison.

Oliver Rock, a self-employed carpenter from Berkshire, is among nine Insulate Britain activists jailed after blockading the M25 in defiance of a High Court injunction in November.

His sister, Isabel Rock, told the PA news agency the fundraiser had “exceeded my wildest expectations”, with donations flooding in over the last two days.

The 41-year-old was sentenced to four months in prison, and will be serving a minimum of two.

Insulate Britain began a wave of protests in September, blocking the M25, other roads in London including around Parliament, roads in Birmingham and Manchester, and near the Port of Dover in Kent.

Insulate Britain protests
A number of Insulate Britain activists have been jailed for breaching injunctions (PA)

Rock’s family appealed for help to cover his £700 per month rent and help him “get back on his feet” after his prison term.

Their target has since been exceeded, raising more than £8,500, with donations ranging from £1 to £2,000 from an anonymous donor.

Writing on the fundraising page, Ms Rock said she is “so proud” of her brother and described him as “kind hearted, generous and morally upstanding”.

She added: “Olly acted to protect the most vulnerable in society and for this he is being punished.

“The Government would rather send peaceful protesters to prison than act to insulate homes and mitigate the effects of the climate crisis that we are in.”

So far, 161 people have been involved in Insulate Britain’s roadblock campaign and there have been more than 800 arrests.

