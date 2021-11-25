Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Neighbour in court accused of stabbing couple to death

By Press Association
November 25 2021, 11.54am Updated: November 25 2021, 11.57am
Tributes left to Stephen and Jennifer Chapple close to their home in Norton Fitzwarren (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A 34-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a young married couple who were knifed to death in their own home as their children slept upstairs.

Stephen and Jennifer Chapple, both in their 30s, were found by emergency services with serious injuries at their home in Dragon Rise, Norton Fitzwarren, at around 9.45pm on Sunday.

The couple, who have two primary-school aged sons, were later pronounced dead at the scene.

Collin Reeves, also of Dragon Rise, was charged with their murders on Tuesday evening.

A police tent at the scene in Dragon Rise in Norton Fitzwarren, near Taunton
He appeared at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning wearing a grey prison tracksuit and spoke only to confirm his name and address.

Reeves was remanded into custody ahead of his first appearance at Exeter Crown Court on Friday.

Magistrate Stephen Howells told him: “Due to the nature of these offences this court has no power to deal with anything to do with it, and we have no power to deal with any bail matters.

“Therefore you will be remanded into custody to appear tomorrow, November 26, at Exeter Crown Court.”

Nine members of Reeves’ family were present in court for the hearing.

One called out “love you bro” and another told him to “stay strong” as he was led from the dock.

A second man, aged 67, was also arrested on suspicion of the two murders on Sunday evening, and was released under investigation on Tuesday.

He remains under investigation, Avon and Somerset Police said.