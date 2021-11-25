Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
One of the best in the world – Gabriel Jesus saves praise for Bernardo Silva

By Press Association
November 25 2021, 12.03pm
Gabriel Jesus, left, hailed Bernardo Silva, right, after they combined for the winner against Paris St Germain (Tim Goode/PA)
Gabriel Jesus has hailed Manchester City team-mate Bernardo Silva as one of the best players in the world.

Brazil striker Jesus grabbed the headlines by netting a 76th-minute winner as City came from behind to secure their place in the Champions League last 16 with a 2-1 victory over Paris St Germain on Wednesday.

Yet having been set up by a delicate volleyed lay-off from Silva, Jesus was quick to deflect the praise onto the Portuguese.

Silva has enjoyed an impressive start to the season
Silva, who had hoped to leave City in the summer, has been one of the side’s best players so far this season and was recently described by manager Pep Guardiola as “undroppable”.

Jesus said: “In my opinion Bernardo is one of the best players in the world right now because his quality as a football player is incredible, and he has another thing – that he always works so hard.

“He is a player I love. It doesn’t matter when in the game, he likes to work and have the ball.

“He doesn’t get the credits because he doesn’t score or make assists a lot, but if you watch him play football you will enjoy it.”

City took the game to PSG in a pulsating encounter at the Etihad Stadium and thoroughly deserved their success.

The hosts created a series of chances in the first half and PSG’s much-vaunted front three of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi were deprived of service.

Despite that, it was Mbappe who struck first, against the run of play, early in the second period.

Raheem Sterling equalised for City
City responded well with Raheem Sterling grabbing the equaliser just after the hour and Jesus coming off the bench to complete the comeback.

“I enjoyed it,” said Jesus. “As a Manchester City player I want to help all the time, so I can come in and help my team-mates.

“It was a great ball from Bernardo. I had to score because it was a top ball.”

It was a disappointing night for Mauricio Pochettino (right) despite a goal from Kylian Mbappe (left)
That goal made it a disappointing night in Manchester for PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino, who has been heavily linked with the managerial vacancy across town at United.

The French side can, however, look forward to the knockout stages after Leipzig’s 5-0 defeat of Club Brugge ensured they would go through as group runners-up.

Indeed, with Leipzig 4-0 up at half-time, it was clear throughout the second half there was less riding on events in Manchester.

Yet City did not play as if the game was academic, as evidenced by Jesus’ cynical foul on Brazil team-mate Neymar, for which he was booked, to protect the result in stoppage time.

“I said to him sorry because we are brothers,” Jesus said. “I never go to injure anyone, I tried to stop the game because I know his quality. He can score any time. He can win any game.

“I stopped him, but then after the game I said, ‘Sorry, I had to’. He said, ‘I would do the same!’”