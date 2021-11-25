Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Queen holds two virtual audiences at Windsor

By Press Association
November 25 2021, 1.05pm
The Queen appears on a screen via video-link from Windsor Castle during a virtual audience to receive the Ambassador of Malaysia Zakri Jaafar (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Queen appears on a screen via video-link from Windsor Castle during a virtual audience to receive the Ambassador of Malaysia Zakri Jaafar (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Queen has carried out two virtual audiences – the latest in a run of light official duties this week.

The smiling head of state, who has been resting after undergoing preliminary tests in hospital more than a month ago, welcomed the High Commissioner for Nigeria, Sarafa Tunji Isola, and then the Ambassador of Malaysia, Zakri Jaafar, via video-link on Thursday.

The high commissioner and ambassador, who were at Buckingham Palace, presented their credentials and those of their predecessors to the Queen, who was pictured on screen in her Oak Room sitting room at Windsor.

Audiences at Buckingham Palace
The Queen appears on a screen via video-link from Windsor during a virtual audience with Nigerian High Commissioner Sarafa Tunji Isola and his wife (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The monarch was dressed in a plum-coloured dress, and wearing a pearl necklace and a brooch.

On Wednesday, the 95-year-old sovereign held a face-to-face audience with the Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey.

Court Circular records show, the same day, she also received Lieutenant Colonel John Kaye, who delivered up his Stick of Office as he relinquished his appointment as Lieutenant of Her Majesty’s Body Guard of the Honourable Corps of Gentlemen at Arms.

Audiences at Windsor Castle
The Queen received the Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey on Wednesday (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Queen went on to hold an audience with Prime Minister Boris Johnson by telephone on Wednesday evening.

On Tuesday, she knighted her top royal physician, Professor Sir Huw Thomas, during a personal investiture.

Concern for the health of the Queen has been heightened in recent weeks after she pulled out of a number of major engagements, spent a night in hospital and was ordered to rest by royal doctors.

It is likely to have been Prof Sir Huw, Head of the Medical Household and Physician to the Queen, who advised the Queen to take things easy after she underwent preliminary tests in King Edward VII’s Hospital on October 20.

The Queen has been carrying out light duties since then, but also sprained her back, leading to her missing the Remembrance Sunday service.

