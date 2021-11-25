Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rassie Erasmus and SA Rugby withdraw appeals against sanctions

By Press Association
November 25 2021, 4.23pm
Rassie Erasmus has withdrawn his appeal against the six misconduct charges that were upheld last week (Adam Davy/PA
Rassie Erasmus and SA Rugby have withdrawn their appeals against the sanctions imposed after an independent hearing upheld a total of eight misconduct charges.

In addition, Erasmus and the Springboks’ union have issued a public apology to the match officials, led by referee Nic Berry, who oversaw the first Test against the Lions in July.

Erasmus was banned from all rugby activity for two months and can not be involved with any team on matchday until September 30 next year after being found guilty of six misconduct charges.

Among the proven accusations against South Africa’s director of rugby was that he threatened Berry in the hope of setting up a meeting with the Australian. He then released on social media an hour-long critique of the match officials’ performance.

SA Rugby, meanwhile, was fined £20,000 and warned over its future conduct after two counts of misconduct were upheld.

Both Erasmus and the union were also ordered to apologise to the match officials, which has now been made public.

“SA Rugby and Rassie Erasmus wish to apologise to the match officials appointed to the first Test of the Springboks’ series against the Lions,” an SA Rugby statement read.

“We also confirm that SA Rugby and Erasmus have advised World Rugby that they withdraw their notice of appeal and will not lodge an appeal against the sanctions imposed by the judicial committee.

“This has been a highly stressful and charged environment with unusual pressures placed on all concerned and we have no wish to prolong that experience for anyone.

“We have drawn a line under the incident and only wish to look forward. We will respect the outcomes of the hearing, allowing our national teams and rugby operations to plan with clarity for the coming months.”

Following the verdict of the hearing, Erasmus received strong support in South Africa despite the extent of the emotional toll taken on Berry coming to light in the written judgement.

Last week the Springboks boss appeared to make light of the sanctions by posting on social media a photo of him in camouflage, suggesting that he might attempt to gain entry to Twickenham for the England game.

And in another slight on World Rugby’s disciplinary process, he published a photo of a pint of Guinness with a caption saying “I do however get the feeling the 2 months will not be so bad as feared!!”.