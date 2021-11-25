Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Three in 10 care home residents not recorded as receiving booster jab

By Press Association
November 25 2021, 4.41pm Updated: November 25 2021, 6.15pm
A patient receiving a Covid-19 vaccine booster (Martin Rickett/PA)
More than two-thirds of care home staff and almost a third of residents in England have not received a coronavirus vaccine booster, latest figures have suggested.

Some 28.8% of staff and 69.7% of residents had received a booster jab as of November 21, according to figures from NHS England.

This means 71.2% of staff (326,281 staff) and 30.3% of residents (95,716 residents) have not been recorded as having received their booster as of Sunday.

In younger age care homes, 24% of staff and 50.2% of residents have received their booster dose.

(PA Graphics)
Overall, it means that 391,795 of all staff (71.9%) and 113,420 of all residents (32.2%) have not been recorded as being fully vaccinated.

The figures are based on responses from 96.5% of older age care homes and 93.1% of younger age care homes.

NHS England said the percentages for those who have received a booster, therefore, may be underestimated.

There will be some staff whose vaccination status is unknown while there may also be a time lag in some vaccinations being reported, it added.

The Government’s target was to have offered boosters to all care homes by early November.

On November 5, it said boosters had been either already delivered or booked in at every older adult care home in England where safe to do so.

The booster programme started around two months ago.

The jabs are available six months after a second dose for all adults aged 40 and over, along with other key groups including frontline health and social care workers, while third doses are available eight weeks after a second dose to people aged 12 and over with severely weakened immune systems.

Daily confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK
Updated clinical guidance means care home residents who had their second dose at different times can be given their booster at the same time, as long as the gap is at least five months.

Overall, the figures show that 95% of residents and 93.5% of staff at older age care homes have had at least two vaccine doses.

The equivalent figures for younger adult care homes are 91.1% of residents and 91.4% of staff.

Several thousand staff are understood to have self-certified as medically exempt or to have applied for formal proof.

The deadline for staff to have had both vaccine doses passed two weeks ago, with the mandatory vaccination rule coming in on November 11.

Staff who have not been double jabbed cannot legally work inside registered care homes in England, unless they are exempt.

Since the week ending November 7, the sector has 5,000 fewer staff in post – 4,352 fewer in older age care homes, and 720 fewer in care homes for younger adults.

This includes 1,329 fewer staff in the last week.

The fall is likely to be due to multiple reasons, with staff said to be experiencing pandemic burnout, and struggles with recruitment and retention as industries such as hospitality and retail prove more attractive, on top of the mandatory vaccination requirement.