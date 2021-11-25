Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bryan Adams tests positive for Covid-19 after arriving in Italy

By Press Association
November 25 2021, 5.41pm
Bryan Adams (Zak Hussein/PA)
Bryan Adams (Zak Hussein/PA)

Bryan Adams has tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival in Milan, ahead of the unveiling of the 2022 Pirelli calendar that he photographed.

The Canadian rocker disclosed the positive test in an Instagram post that included a photograph of him in a room after being tested at Malpensa Airport, and then sitting in an ambulance, being taken for a more reliable PCR test.

He was seated normally, wearing a surgical mask.

“Here I am, just arrived in Milano, and I’ve tested positive for the second time in a month for COVID,” Adams said in the post. “So it’s off to the hospital for me.”

He thanked fans for their support.

Adams shot next year’s Pirelli calendar after initially being engaged to shoot the 2021 version, which was cancelled due to the pandemic.

He had been expected to appear at in-person press events promoting the calendar on Sunday and Monday.

2022 Pirelli Calendar
Bryan Adams takes shots of Saweetie during the shooting of the calendar (Alessandro Scotti/Pirelli/PA)

Normally the unveiling of the Pirelli calendar is a gala event attended by those who appear and other VIPs, but this year was already a scaled-back affair due to the pandemic, with a tight guest list for an evening cocktail.

Adams chose subjects for the calendar including Iggy Pop, Cher, Jennifer Hudson, Saweetie and St Vincent.

