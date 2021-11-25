Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fiona Donohoe calls for police files into son Noah’s death to be released in full

By Press Association
November 25 2021, 8.13pm Updated: November 25 2021, 9.19pm
Fiona Donohoe addresses a rally in Belfast (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)
The mother of schoolboy Noah Donohoe has called for all police files relating to the investigation into the death of her son to be released in full.

Fiona Donohoe was speaking at a rally in north Belfast on what would have been Noah’s 16th birthday.

Several hundred people attended the rally, many holding placards calling on the PSNI to release all sensitive material relating to the case.

The 14-year-old pupil at St Malachy’s College was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in June last year, six days after he went missing.

Ms Donohoe told the event: “This should be Noah’s sweet 16th today and he should be standing with me celebrating. But there is nothing sweet about standing here today fighting for answers for Noah.

“We are still standing here with more questions than answers.

“Why I am angry is when they (the PSNI) have called no foul play, why are they saying they can’t give over four files of information and facts?”

Ms Donohoe’s legal representatives have previously raised concerns that the PSNI want to assess whether four files relating to the case should be redacted under public interest immunity (PII) ahead of an inquest into Noah’s death.

Ms Donohoe told the rally: “They said they were doing a thorough, robust, wide-ranging investigation; well let us see that, give us the four files.

“What PII actually means is that it is in the public’s interest. Well, we are the public, Noah was part of the public and it is in our interest that we get the truth and we get the answers for Noah.

“The chief constable needs to resign. All facts need to be given out otherwise we can’t get justice.”

The rally concluded with a carcade of vehicles driving from Belfast Zoo along the Antrim Road in support of the Donohoe family.

Earlier this month, an inquest into Noah’s death was delayed after his mother’s legal representative raised concern about the amount of time left to deal with a number of outstanding issues.

Noah Donohoe rally
Supporters of the Justice for Noah campaign at the rally (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)

The inquest had originally been scheduled to begin on January 10 next year.

At a meeting of the Policing Board earlier this month, political representatives questioned the PSNI about the case.

Sinn Fein’s Gerry Kelly said the family of Noah Donohoe needed transparency.

A senior officer told the board that the coroner would assist the assessment of what information is relevant to the inquest and what may go forward for public interest immunity.