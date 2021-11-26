Man charged with murder after woman found dead in own home

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in her home in Pontypridd.

The body of June Fox-Roberts, 65, was discovered at her house in St Annes Drive, Llantwit Fardre, at around 2.45pm on Sunday.

South Wales Police said 25-year-old Luke Deeley has been charged with murder, with the Pontypridd man due to appear before Merthyr Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The circumstances of Ms Fox-Robert’s death have not been made public but on Tuesday the force said officers attended the property after being contacted by a concerned family member.

The force said it has increased patrols and officers continue to carry out door-to-door inquiries and follow up information from the public.

Detective Superintendent Darren George said: “I would again like to offer my personal thanks to the local community for their support during the investigation, the charging of a 25-year-old local man is quite clearly a significant development in the investigation and I hope this goes some way in offering reassurance to the local community.

“I can also confirm that there are currently no known links between June and the person charged.

“I once again urge people not to speculate on social media, my thoughts remain with June and her family who we continue to support through specially trained officers”.

Information or footage which could assist the investigation can be submitted via an online portal at

mipp.police.uk/operation/62SWP21B41-PO1

People can also contact police quoting occurrence 2100408848 by either phoning 101, emailing SWP101@south-wales.police.uk, visiting

bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo

or sending a private message on Facebook or Twitter.

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.