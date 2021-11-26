EU set to ban flights from southern Africa due to Covid variant

An error occurred. Please try again.

The European Union’s executive has said it wants to stop air travel from southern Africa to counter the spread of a new Covid-19 variant.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that she “proposes, in close coordination with the member states, to activate the emergency brake to stop air travel from the southern African region”.

A new coronavirus variant has been detected in South Africa that scientists say is a concern because of its high number of mutations and rapid spread among young people in Gauteng, the country’s most populous province.

The Christmas tree is illuminated but the booths stay closed at the Christmas market in Innsbruck, Austria (Michael Probst/AP)

A fourth wave of Covid-19 is hitting the 27-nation EU especially badly, with governments scrambling to tighten restrictions in an attempt to contain the spread. The flight ban proposal came in the wake of similar action from Britain on Thursday.

The UK announced that it was banning flights from South Africa and five other southern African countries from noon on Friday, and that anyone who had recently arrived from those countries would be asked to take a coronavirus test.

The coronavirus evolves as it spreads and many new variants, including those with worrying mutations, often just die out.

Scientists monitor for possible changes that could be more transmissible or deadly, but sorting out whether new variants will have a public health impact can take time.

Currently identified as B.1.1.529, the new variant has also been found in Hong Kong in travellers from South Africa.

The World Health Organisation’s technical working group is to meet on Friday to assess the new variant and may decide whether to give it a name from the Greek alphabet.

A sign indicating Covid-19 restrictions in Germany (Roland Weihrauch/dpa via AP)

The WHO said coronavirus infections jumped 11% in Europe in the past week, the only region in the world where Covid-19 cases continues to rise.

The organisation’s Europe director, Dr Hans Kluge, warned that without urgent measures, the continent could see another 700,000 deaths by the spring.

The EU’s emergency brake mechanism has been set up to deal with such emergencies.

Where the epidemiological situation of a third country or region worsens quickly, in particular if a variant of concern or of interest has been detected, member states should adopt an urgent, temporary restriction on all travel into the EU.

This emergency brake should not apply to EU citizens, long-term EU residents and certain categories of essential travellers, who should nevertheless be subject to appropriate testing and quarantine measures, even if fully vaccinated.

Such restrictions should be reviewed at least every two weeks.