Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Survivor found after fatal explosion and fire in Siberian coal mine

By Press Association
November 26 2021, 9.31am
Ambulances and fire engines are parked near the Listvyazhnaya coal mine (Governor of Kemerovo region press office photo via AP)
Ambulances and fire engines are parked near the Listvyazhnaya coal mine (Governor of Kemerovo region press office photo via AP)

Rescuers have found a survivor in a Siberian coal mine where dozens of workers are presumed dead after a devastating methane explosion.

Sergei Tsivilyov, governor of the Kemerovo region where the mine is located, said the survivor was found in the Listvyazhnaya mine in south-west Siberia and “he is being taken to the hospital”.

Acting Emergency Minister Alexander Chupriyan said the man found in the mine was a rescuer who had been presumed dead. Mr Tsivilyov said finding other survivors at this point was highly unlikely.

The authorities confirmed 14 deaths on Thursday — 11 miners and three rescuers who died later while searching for others who were trapped in a remote section of the mine.

Russia Coal Mine Fire
Kemerovo governor Sergei Tsivilyov, centre, speaks to the media in the Listvyazhnaya mine building, near Belovo (Sergei Gavrilenko/AP)

Six more bodies were recovered on Friday morning, and 31 people remain missing.

Hours after an explosion and fire filled the mine with toxic fumes on Thursday, rescuers found 14 bodies but then were forced to halt the search because of a build-up of methane and carbon monoxide gas from the fire.

Another 239 people were rescued and 63 of them needed medical assistance, according to Kemerovo officials.

The state Tass and RIA-Novosti news agencies on Thursday had cited emergency officials as saying that there was no chance of finding any more survivors.

It was the deadliest mine accident in Russia since 2010, when two methane explosions and a fire killed 91 people at the Raspadskaya mine in the same Kemerovo region.

Regional officials declared three days of mourning. Russia’s Investigative Committee has launched a criminal investigation into the fire over violations of safety regulations that led to deaths.

It said the mine director and two senior managers were detained.

Another criminal probe was launched on Friday into the alleged negligence of state officials who inspected the mine earlier this month.

More from The Courier