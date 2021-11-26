Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

More Insulate Britain protesters face jail, group says

By Press Association
November 26 2021, 12.41pm
The group has disrupted road traffic (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The group has disrupted road traffic (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

More members of climate activists Insulate Britain are facing jail for blocking roads, the group has said.

Insulate Britain said that nine people will attend the High Court on December 14.

They are Dr Ben Buse, 36, Ruth Jarman, 58, Biff Whipster, 54, Dr Diana Warner, 62, Paul Sheeky, 46, Richard Ramsden, 75, Stephen Gower, 54, Steven Pritchard, 58, and the Rev Sue Parfitt, 79.

It comes a week after nine members of the group were jailed for between three and six months, for breaching High Court injunctions, and ordered to pay £5,000 in costs each.

Insulate Britain protests
Supporters of jailed Insulate Britain climate activists demonstrate on Lambeth Bridge in central London (Helen William/PA)

Dr Buse was among the previous nine to receive prison sentences. He has been named again in court documents.

A further 17 climate activists face being summoned to the High Court at later dates, the group has said.

The group is demanding that the Government insulate Britain’s “leaky homes” and end deaths it says are caused by winter fuel shortages.

In a statement Mr Gower said: “The Government didn’t need to imprison scientists, tradespeople, teachers, (and) pensioners.

“The Government needs to insulate Britain’s leaky homes, to stop thousands dying every winter from fuel poverty, to end hundreds of thousands of families being cold and hungry, and to start really acting on the climate crisis, now the UK’s number one public concern.”

Over the past few months the group has disrupted traffic on the M25, as well as on other roads in London, Dover, Birmingham and Manchester.

Four court injunctions against the group’s road blockades have been granted to Transport for London and National Highways.

Videos showing furious motorists dragging the climate activists away from the blockades have gone viral on a number of occasions.

