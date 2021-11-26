More Insulate Britain protesters face jail, group says

An error occurred. Please try again.

More members of climate activists Insulate Britain are facing jail for blocking roads, the group has said.

Insulate Britain said that nine people will attend the High Court on December 14.

They are Dr Ben Buse, 36, Ruth Jarman, 58, Biff Whipster, 54, Dr Diana Warner, 62, Paul Sheeky, 46, Richard Ramsden, 75, Stephen Gower, 54, Steven Pritchard, 58, and the Rev Sue Parfitt, 79.

It comes a week after nine members of the group were jailed for between three and six months, for breaching High Court injunctions, and ordered to pay £5,000 in costs each.

Supporters of jailed Insulate Britain climate activists demonstrate on Lambeth Bridge in central London (Helen William/PA)

Dr Buse was among the previous nine to receive prison sentences. He has been named again in court documents.

A further 17 climate activists face being summoned to the High Court at later dates, the group has said.

The group is demanding that the Government insulate Britain’s “leaky homes” and end deaths it says are caused by winter fuel shortages.

In a statement Mr Gower said: “The Government didn’t need to imprison scientists, tradespeople, teachers, (and) pensioners.

BREAKING: CHARITY WORKER, GP, SCIENTISTS, ENGINEER AND VICAR FACE JAIL As Emma Smart continues her hunger strike into its second week, another nine ordinary people from Insulate Britain have been summoned to appear at the High Court on 14th December.https://t.co/NFWzEMVGZs — Insulate Britain (@InsulateLove) November 26, 2021

“The Government needs to insulate Britain’s leaky homes, to stop thousands dying every winter from fuel poverty, to end hundreds of thousands of families being cold and hungry, and to start really acting on the climate crisis, now the UK’s number one public concern.”

Over the past few months the group has disrupted traffic on the M25, as well as on other roads in London, Dover, Birmingham and Manchester.

Four court injunctions against the group’s road blockades have been granted to Transport for London and National Highways.

Videos showing furious motorists dragging the climate activists away from the blockades have gone viral on a number of occasions.