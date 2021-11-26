Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News UK & World

Jury sworn in at football manager Joey Barton’s assault trial

By Press Association
November 26 2021, 1.09pm
Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton arrives at Sheffield Crown Court (Danny Lawson/PA)
A jury has been sworn in at the trial of former England international Joey Barton, who is accused of assaulting a rival manager.

Barton, 39, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday for the start of his trial, which is expected to last a week.

He is accused of assaulting the then Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel in the tunnel at the South Yorkshire side’s Oakwell Stadium, on April 13 2019, when he was managing the visiting side, Fleetwood Town.

A jury of seven women and five men was sworn in and sent home after being told the prosecution will open its case on Monday morning.

Joey Barton court case
Barton is accused of causing actual bodily harm to the then Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel (Danny Lawson/PA)

It was selected after each potential juror was asked a series of questions about football and the defendant.

These included “have you heard of Joey Barton” and “do you have any opinions about Joey Barton”.

Potential jurors were asked whether they were at the match, watched it on TV and whether they had read press reports of an “off-pitch incident at that game”.

They were also asked whether they supported either of the teams involved and whether they followed football closely.

Bespectacled Barton, who now manages Bristol Rovers, watched the jury selection process from the dock flanked by a security guard.

He was wearing a dark blue suit, a lighter blue shirt with matching handkerchief and a dark tie.

He denies one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, adjourned the trial until Monday and Barton was given unconditional bail.

