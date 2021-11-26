Jury sworn in at football manager Joey Barton’s assault trial

An error occurred. Please try again.

A jury has been sworn in at the trial of former England international Joey Barton, who is accused of assaulting a rival manager.

Barton, 39, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday for the start of his trial, which is expected to last a week.

He is accused of assaulting the then Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel in the tunnel at the South Yorkshire side’s Oakwell Stadium, on April 13 2019, when he was managing the visiting side, Fleetwood Town.

A jury of seven women and five men was sworn in and sent home after being told the prosecution will open its case on Monday morning.

Barton is accused of causing actual bodily harm to the then Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel (Danny Lawson/PA)

It was selected after each potential juror was asked a series of questions about football and the defendant.

These included “have you heard of Joey Barton” and “do you have any opinions about Joey Barton”.

Potential jurors were asked whether they were at the match, watched it on TV and whether they had read press reports of an “off-pitch incident at that game”.

They were also asked whether they supported either of the teams involved and whether they followed football closely.

Bespectacled Barton, who now manages Bristol Rovers, watched the jury selection process from the dock flanked by a security guard.

He was wearing a dark blue suit, a lighter blue shirt with matching handkerchief and a dark tie.

He denies one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, adjourned the trial until Monday and Barton was given unconditional bail.