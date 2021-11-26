Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Fire at top restaurant being treated as arson

By Press Association
November 26 2021, 2.41pm
The Star Inn at Harome, before it was devastated by fire which police believe was started deliberately (John Giles/PA)
The Star Inn at Harome, before it was devastated by fire which police believe was started deliberately (John Giles/PA)

A fire which reduced one of the best-known restaurants in the north of England to “ashes” is being treated as arson.

The thatched, 14th-century Star Inn at Harome, a Michelin-starred restaurant near Helmsley, North Yorkshire, was devastated by a blaze which started on Wednesday evening.

More than 40 firefighters tackled the fire and specialist investigators were called in to carry out inquiries on Thursday.

North Yorkshire Police said: “Following an examination of the scene by police crime scene investigators and fire investigation officers, it is now believed that the fire was started deliberately.

“A number of groups of people were in the area around the time of the fire, and police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact them.”

No-one was injured in the fire.

On Thursday, chef Andrew Pern tweeted that the business had been “reduced to ashes”.

The Star Inn at Harome has regularly featured in lists of the best restaurants and gastropubs since the arrival of chef and patron Mr Pern 25 years ago.

North Yorkshire Police thanked the local community for their understanding while emergency services were on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

More from The Courier