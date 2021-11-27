Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Finalists of pandemic heroes’ stamp competition announced

By Press Association
November 27 2021, 8.09am
A stamp designed by Raphael Valle Martin, aged 13, from Tunbridge Wells Grammar School for Boys (Royal Mail/PA)
A stamp designed by Raphael Valle Martin, aged 13, from Tunbridge Wells Grammar School for Boys (Royal Mail/PA)

Royal Mail has announced the 24 regional winners of a competition for youngsters to design stamps based on heroes of the pandemic.

The competition was open to UK schoolchildren to mark the important role played by key and frontline workers, as well as others, during the Covid crisis.

Royal Mail Stamp competition
Maddie Bonsey, aged 13, from Netherthorpe School, Chesterfield (Royal Mail/PA)
Royal Mail Stamp competition
Anna Isaac, aged 10, from St Jude’s Church of England Primary School, London (Royal Mail/PA)

Children aged 4 to 14 were asked to think about who their heroes were, and to produce a design for an official Royal Mail stamp in their honour.

More than 600,000 entries were submitted from 7,479 schools across the UK.

Royal Mail Stamp competition
Ishan Bains, aged 6, from Abbey CofE Infant School, Nuneaton (Royal Mail/PA)
Royal Mail Stamp competition
Connie Stuart, aged 14, from Litcham School, King’s Lynn (Royal Mail/PA)

Baroness Floella Benjamin, one of the judges, said: “For many children living through Covid has been a worrying time, so it was great to give them the opportunity to be artistically creative and share their vision of what they have experienced and their hopes for the future. The results are inspirational.”

Hannah Ingram-Moore, daughter of Captain Sir Thomas Moore, who was also a judge, said her family had been touched by how many designs there were of her father.”

Royal Mail Stamp competition
Molly Clarke, aged 12, from Great Sankey High School, Warrington (Royal Mail/PA)
Royal Mail Stamp competition
Thomas Ferris, aged 7, from Hardy Memorial Primary School, Armagh (Royal Mail/PA)

The designs celebrated a range of heroes including NHS workers, parents, carers, refuse collectors, cleaning staff, teachers, supermarket workers, public transport staff, delivery drivers as well as postmen and postwomen.

The designs will progress to the next round, with a chance they will appear on a stamp next year.

The final selection of eight designs will be made by The Prince of Wales.

