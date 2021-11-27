Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Antonio Conte enjoying Premier League return despite Tottenham struggles

By Press Association
November 27 2021, 8.49am Updated: November 27 2021, 9.31am
Antonio Conte admits there are flaws in his Spurs squad (Adam Davy/PA)
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is enjoying being back in the Premier League despite the situation he inherited at his new club.

Conte laid bare just how big a job he has on his hands after Spurs’ European embarrassment in midweek, where they lost to Slovenian minnows NS Mura – the lowest ranked team in the Europa Conference League.

Conte was forced to admit after the humiliation that the level of his squad is “for sure not so high” and that he has reservations over its limitations.

The Italian chose to return to the Premier League four years after he was sacked at Chelsea and just four months after he left Inter Milan.

“I am enjoying it a lot, I am enjoying everything in these three weeks, the atmosphere, to work here and I am enjoying a lot,” he said ahead of Sunday’s trip to Burnley.

“To be back in the Premier League makes me happy.

“I didn’t think that I would miss my job after only four months. It happened, I’m happy and am proud to be here, in Tottenham I know this is the place for me to work in the way that I like and I am enjoying every moment of my day.”

Tottenham had a night to forget in Slovenia
Tottenham had a night to forget in Slovenia (AP)

One of the attractions of managing Spurs is having Harry Kane to work with, even if the England captain is struggling for goal-scoring form in the Premier League.

Conte was keen to entice Kane to Stamford Bridge during his reign there, but says he has found a new admiration for the 28-year-old having now worked with him at close quarters.

“I must be honest, Harry, it’s important to score, but if I am to judge Kane’s performance against Leeds and Everton, I am very happy,” he said.

“He is a striker with great talent, a world class striker but at the same time it is very difficult to find a player with his talent that works like him and he is a fantastic player and I am very happy to be his coach.

“Outside you can speak about the player to say he is good, but only when you train them can you understand the value of the player and Kane is a top, top player.”

Spurs must look to bounce back from their midweek shame by heading to Burnley, where they won in the Carabao Cup earlier this season in what turned out to be Nuno Espirito Santo’s penultimate match in charge.

Conte said: “We have another important game away at Burnley. I know the ground, I know the atmosphere we are going to face, but we must be ready to face it.

“You must know everything about your opponent, they are working with a really good manager for many, many years and this is important for them.

“I know the atmosphere will be very hot and we must be ready to fight and give everything to try and get three points.”