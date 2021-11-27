Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

42ft Christmas tree erected outside Houses of Parliament

By Press Association
November 27 2021, 12.03pm
Workers position the Parliament Christmas tree, felled earlier this week in Northumberland (PA)
Workers position the Parliament Christmas tree, felled earlier this week in Northumberland (PA)

The festive season has officially begun at Parliament, marked by the arrival of an enormous Christmas tree.

The 42ft Sitka spruce was erected at the Palace of Westminster on Saturday morning.

Parliamentary staff used a crane to unload and decorate the tree, which stands in New Palace Yard, close to the Elizabeth Tower – the home of Big Ben.

Xmas tree for Parliament Square
The Parliament Christmas tree was felled in Northumberland earlier this week (Aaron Chown/PA)

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, said: “We are all hoping for a cracking Christmas with family and friends this year – so the arrival of the tree to Parliament really heralds the start of the festive season.

“We really appreciate the kind gift from Forestry England, which serves as a beautiful symbol of hope and joy.”

The Lord Speaker, Lord McFall of Alcluith, said: “This Christmas we must make up for lost time. We owe huge thanks again to Forestry England for helping bring the Christmas cheer to Parliament.”

Xmas tree for Parliament Square
Workers position the Parliament Christmas tree in New Palace Yard (Aaron Chown/PA)

Another 25ft tree has been delivered to Westminster Hall and a smaller one will stand in the Speaker’s House.

In January the trees will be recycled and sent to be chipped for use in composting.

The spruce was selected from the 60,000-hectare Kielder Forest in Northumberland – the biggest forest in England.

Xmas tree for Parliament Square
(PA/ Aaron Chown) A workman oversees the placing of Christmas tree at Westminster Hall, at the Houses of Parliament

Ian Green, from Forestry England, said: “It’s a big honour to be able to supply a tree from the 150 million growing in Kielder for such a starring role.

“It has been hand-selected by experts to look good from every angle and was carefully felled by an experienced chainsaw operator to ensure its good looks were kept intact.

“It really is a beauty.”

