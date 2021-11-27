Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Detectives bid to trace van in hunt for witnesses to Ava White killing

By Press Association
November 27 2021, 2.17pm
Ava White, 12, died following an incident in Liverpool city centre on Thursday evening (Merseyside Police/PA)
Ava White, 12, died following an incident in Liverpool city centre on Thursday evening (Merseyside Police/PA)

Detectives investigating the murder of 12-year-old Ava White in Liverpool city centre have issued an image of a van which may have been occupied by key witnesses to the killing.

Ava White had been in the city with friends on Thursday following a Christmas lights switch-on when she suffered “catastrophic injuries” in an assault at 8.39pm, Merseyside Police said.

The force is continuing to appeal for information and believes the van’s occupants may have witnessed the incident. They are not being treated as suspects.

Van
Police are trying to trace the occupants of a van (Merseyside Police/PA)

Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs said: “Our thoughts and condolences go out to Ava’s family, friends and the wider community.

“Ava’s family are being supported by specialist officers and they have requested that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

“Merseyside Police is absolutely determined to bring those responsible to justice. Today we are also issuing new images of Ava on behalf of her family.

“We are also sharing a still image of a van which was in the vicinity of the incident and may have witnessed something vital.

Ava White
The 12-year-old's family are being supported by police (Merseyside Police/PA)

“To be clear, we think those vehicle’s occupants are witnesses, and in no way suspected of being involved. However, we still need to speak to those people as soon as possible to confirm what information they might hold.”

Ms Coombs urged anyone who captured the incident or aftermath to send images or footage to the force online at

https://mipp.police.uk/operation/05MP21M43-PO1

.

Road closures remain in place on School Lane, Church Alley and Fleet Street as extensive inquiries continue.

Four boys, one aged 13, two aged 14 and one 15-year-old, remain in custody after they were arrested on suspicion of murder.

