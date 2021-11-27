Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ellen White marks 100th England cap with winner against Austria

By Press Association
November 27 2021, 2.36pm Updated: November 27 2021, 2.38pm
Ellen White celebrates the winning goal (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Ellen White marked her 100th cap with a 45th international goal to hand England a Women’s World Cup qualifying victory over Austria as they extended their perfect start on wintry Wearside.

White’s 40th-minute strike, which took her to within one of Kelly Smith’s record tally, clinched a 1-0 win at the Stadium of Light on a day when Sarina Wiegman’s side dominated possession, but struggled to convert it into chances.

Nevertheless, they will head into Tuesday’s clash with Latvia – who they beat 10-0 in Riga last month – at the Keepmoat Stadium sitting five points clear at the top of Group D with five wins out of five.

They needed two second-half saves from keeper Mary Earps to preserve their record of not having conceded a single goal in the campaign to date but, with Fran Kirby, Beth Mead and Lauren Hemp impressive going forward, rarely looked in danger of emerging with anything less than three points.

England, who replaced Leah Williamson and Beth England with Demi Stokes and Rachel Daly, gradually worked their way into the game after a scrappy start in difficult conditions as Keira Walsh settled things down in the middle of the pitch.

Alex Greenwood sent a 10th-minute free-kick straight into keeper Manuela Zinsberger’s midriff and Mead could not sort out her feet quickly enough at the far post to convert Kirby’s driven cross four minutes later.

The home side were starting to find their feet with Mead and Kirby prospering wide on the right, but were unable to produce a final ball of note, although Lauren Hemp warmed Zinsberger’s hands with a well-struck drive from distance after intercepting the keeper’s misdirected clearance.

England celebrate Ellen White's winner
England celebrate Ellen White’s winner (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Skipper Millie Bright drilled a shot just wide from 30 yards, but Mead increasingly looked the most likely to unlock the massed Austrian ranks, and the keeper was grateful to see her 36th-minute cross diverted straight to her by defender Virginia Kirchberger just ahead of White.

The opening goal eventually arrived five minutes before half-time when, after her initial effort had been blocked, Kirby lifted the ball towards the far post for White to thump it into the roof of the net.

Zinsberger denied Kirby and White in quick succession as the whistle approached, but England headed for the dressing room with work still to do.

They received a timely reminder of that within five minutes of the restart when Earps, who had until that point been a virtual spectator, had to react smartly to turn away Barbara Dunst’s deflected shot.

Earps was extended much further three minutes later when she dived to her right to parry Sarah Zadrazil’s rising drive after a flowing attack with Austria sensing an opportunity.

Mead saw appeals for a penalty waved away by referee Kateryna Monzul after she had gone down under Carina Wenninger’s challenge amid a hailstorm on Wearside, but then forced a decent 65th-minute save from Zinsberger after being played in by Kirby.

The home side hammered away at the visitors’ defence as time ran down with Zinsberger saving from Daly, but White’s contribution ultimately proved decisive.