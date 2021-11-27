Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Christmas revellers urged to ‘raise a glass’ to scientists

By Press Association
November 27 2021, 6.52pm Updated: November 27 2021, 7.02pm
Boris Johnson (right) and Chris Whitty during a media briefing in Downing Street on Saturday (Jeff Gilbert/The Daily Telegraph/PA)
England’s chief medical officer has urged people to “raise a glass” to scientists this Christmas, as the Prime Minister said this festive period will be “considerably better” than the last.

Professor Chris Whitty, speaking at Saturday’s Downing Street press conference in response to the emergence of the Omicron variant in the UK, said those who have worked on the vaccine should be honoured.

Prof Whitty said: “If I can make one Christmas plea, it would be that when people raise their glasses this Christmas, they do so to the extraordinary scientists who produce the vaccines, the diagnostics, the drugs, which will allow this Christmas, if possible, to be in a very different place to what it would have been without them.”

Boris Johnson also said temporary and precautionary measures to protect against the Omicron variant, including face coverings, are to be made mandatory in shops and on public transport.

However, all hospitality settings are exempt from this rule, meaning Christmas parties in pubs and restaurants are able to go ahead as normal.

Asked about this year’s festivities, the Prime Minister said: “We continue to be in a strong position largely thanks to the speed of the vaccine rollout, another booster rollout, and I think I’m going to stick with the formula I’ve used before, which is I’m pretty confident to absolutely confident this Christmas will be considerably better than last Christmas, if that will do for the time being on that one.”

He said the country is in a “strong position” ahead of the festive period but the “best thing to do” is to keep being jabbed.

Last year, people in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland were allowed to form a Christmas bubble with up to three households, and meet up from December 23 to 27, while in Wales it was two households.

The bubble had to be exclusive, meaning people could not swap between them, and pubs and restaurants were closed on the day.