Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Novak Djokovic suffers Davis Cup setback as Serbia lose to Germany

By Press Association
November 27 2021, 11.09pm
Novak Djokovic was unable to guide Serbia to victory (Michael Probst/AP)
Novak Djokovic was unable to guide Serbia to victory (Michael Probst/AP)

Novak Djokovic’s hopes of winning a second Davis Cup title with Serbia suffered a blow as they were beaten by Germany in their second group match.

Djokovic pulled Serbia level in front of empty stands in Innsbruck with victory over Jan-Lennard Struff after Dominik Koepfer had defeated Filip Krajinovic, but Djokovic and Nikola Cacic were then beaten in a deciding doubles.

They did well to battle back from a set down against Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz and led by a break in the final set, but the German duo levelled and Djokovic threw his racket in anger after Serbia failed to break at 5-5.

The rubber went to a deciding tie-break and it was Krawietz and Puetz who pulled off a 7-6 (5) 3-6 7-6 (5) victory.

Virtually the whole Serbian team was in tears after a tough loss to Russia in the quarter-finals two years ago, with Viktor Troicki holding himself responsible.

Troicki is now captain, and he looked emotional again as he said: “What can I say after this match? Let’s say the bad luck is following us in Davis Cup for the last couple of years in doubles unfortunately. I hope it’s going to turn. I hope we’ll still have a chance to compete this year in the Davis Cup.”

Djokovic did not turn up to the press conference.

Lorenzo Sonego helped book Italy's spot in the quarter-finals
Lorenzo Sonego helped book Italy’s spot in the quarter-finals (Antonio Calanni/AP)

Germany will be heavy favourites to beat Austria on Sunday and set up a quarter-final against the winners of Group C, which looks likely to be Great Britain, who were 2-1 victors over France.

Italy became the first team to book their spot in the last eight, Lorenzo Sonego and Jannik Sinner winning their singles rubbers against Colombia to follow up victory over the USA.

The Russian Tennis Federation, who are the favourites to lift the trophy, began their campaign with a 3-0 victory over Ecuador and they will face defending champions Spain on Sunday for a place in the last eight.

Kazakhstan put themselves in pole position in Group B with a 2-1 victory over Sweden while Australia defeated Hungary but seem certain to be heading home.

More from The Courier